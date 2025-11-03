Bee Healthy Cafe City Place Tower
Smoothie & Acai Menu
Protein Packed Smoothies
The Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.49
The Tommy Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.29
The Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.99
The Flying Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.49
The Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Caramel Mocha Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Mocha Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Vanilla Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
Yogurt Smoothies
The Survival Kit
Strawberry, Banana, Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt, and comes with 2 complimentary Nutritional Boosters$6.29
The Cocolada
Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Berry Passion
Strawberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The PB & Berries
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Raspberry, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Peaches & Cream Smoothie
Peach, Vanilla Syrup, Chia Seeds, Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
The Siesta Cooler
Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Hawaiian Crush
Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Tropical Oasis
Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Pom Beach
Strawberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Fusion
Mango, Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Strawberry, Peach, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Orange Strawberry Smoothie
Orange, Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Peach Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
Super Smoothies
The Health Nut Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry, Blueberry, Spinach, Energy Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Immune Support Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, Apple, Turmeric, Bee Pollen, Ginger, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$8.29
The Green Bee Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, Spinach, Cinnamon, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.99
The Morning Buzz Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Plant Protein, Spinach, Energy Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$9.99
The My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, Plain Greek Yogurt, Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup, Monk Fruit & Erythritol$8.49
Acai Smoothie
Sensible Smoothies
The Kale & Spinach
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Mango, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Bananaberrie
Banana, Blueberry, Raspberry, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Mamma
Mango, Pineapple, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Daily Greens Smoothie
Banana, Spinach, Celery, Broccoli, Apple, Cinnamon, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$8.29
Acai Bowls
The Traditional Acai Bowl
organic acai, strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey$8.99
The Blue Bee Acai Bowl
organic acai, blueberries, bee pollen, granola$7.99
The Bancochi Acai Bowl
organic acai, banana slices, coconut flakes, chia seeds$7.99
The PB & Crunch Acai Bowl
organic acai, peanut butter, banana slices, granola$7.99
The Small Build Your Own Acai Bowl$6.99
The Large Build Your Own Acai Bowl$8.99
Breakfast Menu
Toasts of the Town
Breakfast Melts
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Breakfast Muffin
Scrambled Eggs on English Muffin with Bacon or Turkey Sausage with Cheese$5.99
The Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled Eggs on a Croissant with Bacon or Turkey Sausage with Cheese$6.69
The Breakfast Rosemary
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread$8.49
Breakfast Panini
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Turkey Bacon, Tomato on Panini Bread$5.99
Sensible Starter
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Tomato on English Muffin$4.99
Breakfast Sides
Drink Menu
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$3.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$3.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$4.99
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$4.99
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$4.99
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$3.49
BEVERAGES
AFROPOP$3.25
Cold-Brewed Iced Tea
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.$2.49
Hot Tea
Hot brewed Stash tea$2.49
Spindrift
Sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit.$1.99
Poppi$3.25
Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino mineral water takes at least 30 years to travel through the rock before emerging from a single source at the foot of the Italian Alps. Along the way, it becomes naturally enriched with the minerals that give it its unique taste and properties$2.49
Premium Water
FIJI Water comes from a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, protected and preserved naturally from external elements.$2.99
Bottled Water
It’s the spring water you know and love with the distinctively fresh taste that keeps you refreshed sip after sip.$1.99
Horizon Organic Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Grab & Go
Chips
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
