Bee Healthy Cafe City Place Tower
Featured Items
- Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$5.99+
- Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla$8.99
- Tuna Nut Sandwich
fresh-made tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette, whole wheat bread$8.49
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$6.99+
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$6.99+
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$6.99+
- Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$8.99+
- Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$6.99+
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
(keto) plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$6.99+
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$6.49+
- Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$5.99+
Signature Smoothies
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$7.99+
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$7.99+
- The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$5.99+
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie
strawberries, fresh squeezed, lime juice, honey$6.99+
Coffee Smoothies
- Flying Elvis Espresso Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, double espresso, honey$7.49+
- Salted Caramel Espresso Smoothie
espresso, half & half, caramel syrup$5.49+
- Turbo Turtle Espresso Smoothie
espresso, half & half, dark chocolate syrup, caramel syrup$5.49+
- Mr. (Green) Tea Smoothie
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie$5.49+
- Blueberry Matcha Smoothie
matcha green tea, blueberry syrup, half & half