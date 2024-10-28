Bee Healthy Café Quail Springs
Smoothie & Acai Menu (New Items!)
Protein Packed Smoothies
The Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.49
The Tommy Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.29
The Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.99
The Flying Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.49
The Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Caramel Mocha Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Mocha Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Vanilla Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
Yogurt Smoothies
The Survival Kit
Strawberry, Banana, Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt, and comes with 2 complimentary Nutritional Boosters$6.29
The Cocolada
Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Berry Passion
Strawberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The PB & Berries
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Raspberry, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Peaches & Cream Smoothie
Peach, Vanilla Syrup, Chia Seeds, Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
The Siesta Cooler
Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Hawaiian Crush
Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Tropical Oasis
Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Pom Beach
Strawberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Fusion
Mango, Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Strawberry, Peach, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Orange Strawberry Smoothie
Orange, Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Peach Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
Super Smoothies
The Health Nut Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry, Blueberry, Spinach, Energy Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Immune Support Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, Apple, Turmeric, Bee Pollen, Ginger, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$8.29
The Green Bee Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, Spinach, Cinnamon, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.99
The Morning Buzz Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Plant Protein, Spinach, Energy Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$9.99
The My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, Plain Greek Yogurt, Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup, Monk Fruit & Erythritol$8.49
Acai Smoothie
Sensible Smoothies
The Kale & Spinach
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Mango, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Bananaberrie
Banana, Blueberry, Raspberry, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Mamma
Mango, Pineapple, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Daily Greens Smoothie
Banana, Spinach, Celery, Broccoli, Apple, Cinnamon, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$8.29
Acai Bowls
The Traditional Acai Bowl
organic acai, strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey$8.99
The Blue Bee Acai Bowl
organic acai, blueberries, bee pollen, granola$7.99
The Bancochi Acai Bowl
organic acai, banana slices, coconut flakes, chia seeds$7.99
The PB & Crunch Acai Bowl
organic acai, peanut butter, banana slices, granola$7.99
The Small Build Your Own Acai Bowl$6.99
The Large Build Your Own Acai Bowl$8.99
Lunch Menu (New Items!)
Pick Your Protein Bowls
Latin Citrus Bowl
Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Scallions, Tomato, Latin Citrus Sauce$11.99
Chipotle Bowl
Black Beans, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$10.49
Sesame Thai Bowl
Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$10.99
The Fiesta Bowl
Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$10.49
Greek Bowl
Hummus, Tzatziki, Olive Tapenade, Tomato, English Cucumber, Onion$13.49
Toasted Sandwiches
The Chicken Tapenade
Chicken, Spinach, Swiss, Olive Tapenade, Tzatziki Sauce$11.99
The Turkey Club
Turkey, Cheddar, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Tomato$9.49
The Turkey Cranberry
Turkey, Swiss, Cranberry Mayo$7.99
The Baja Turkey Jack
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Avocado Jalapeño Mayo$8.99
The BBQ Pork & Cheddar
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar$8.49
The 3 Cheese & Tomato
Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Tomato$6.99
The Spicy Club
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread$10.49
The Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken filet, pepper jack, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, pickles, chipotle mayo, brioche bun$9.99
Mouth Watering Melts
The Chicken Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle dressing, jalapeño tortilla$9.99
The Steak Quesadilla Melt
flame-broiled steak, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle dressing, jalapeño tortilla$9.99
The Vegan Tofudilla Melt
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99
The Steak & Cheddar Melt
flame-broiled steak, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, house-made ranch, whole wheat tortilla$9.99
The Philly Cheesesteak Melt
flame-broiled steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers, mayo, whole wheat tortilla$9.99
The Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
The Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
whole wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, ranch$8.99
The Mediterranean Melt
spinach tortilla, chicken, feta, black olives, tomatoes, pesto$8.99
The Alaskan Salmon Melt
wild salmon filet, parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette, wheat tortilla$12.99
Signatures Salads
The Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$9.99
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Corn Salsa, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Fiesta Dressing$9.99
The Greek Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini$11.49
The Bounty Bowl
(vegan) oven roasted tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, quinoa, house-made hummus, vinaigrette$10.49
The Fandangled Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Spinach, Baby Kale, Feta, Seasonal Fruit, Toasted Almonds, Blueberry Pomegranate Vinaigrette$12.99
Gourmet Wraps
The Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Sesame Thai Wrap
Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Brown Rice, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$8.49
The Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$7.99
Spicy Buffalo Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce$8.49
The Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$8.49
The Carnitas Wrap
Tender Marinated Carnitas, Black Beans, House Made Corn Salsa, California Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$7.99
The Greek Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette$8.99
Classic Sandwiches
All-Natural Turkey Sandwich
All Natural Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato$7.99
California Club Sandwich
Turkey, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.99
Signature Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our Signature Tongol Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$8.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our All White Meat Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$8.49
Avocado Cucumber Sandwich
Avocado, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, English Cucumber, Carrot, Spinach$7.99
House Made Dips
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49
Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies$6.99
Healthy Bee Trio
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita$7.49
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79
New Fresh Soups & Sides
Breakfast Menu (New Items!)
Toasts of the Town
Breakfast Melts
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Breakfast Muffin
Scrambled Eggs on English Muffin with Bacon or Turkey Sausage with Cheese$5.99
The Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled Eggs on a Croissant with Bacon or Turkey Sausage with Cheese$6.69
The Breakfast Rosemary
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread$8.49
Breakfast Panini
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Turkey Bacon, Tomato on Panini Bread$5.99
Sensible Starter
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Tomato on English Muffin$4.99
Breakfast Sides
Drink Menu
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$3.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$3.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$4.99
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$4.99
London Fog