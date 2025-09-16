Bee Healthy Cafe Earlywine Park YMCA
YMCA SUMMER CAMP
Summer Camp Boxed Lunch
SMOOTHIES & ACAI
Super Smoothies
Signature Smoothies
Coffee Smoothies
Real Fruit Smoothies
Acai Bowls
Kid's Smoothies
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
MELTS
SANDWICHES
SALADS
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
KID'S MEALS
Turbo Turkey Wrap$6.99
Whammy Hammy Wrap$6.99
Berry Bananza 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
Choco Dino-Might 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
Mango Tango 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
smoked turkey, provolone, whole wheat bread$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
provolone, grilled whole wheat bread$5.99OUT OF STOCK
PB&B Sandwich
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Ham & Cheese Melt
black forest ham, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Quesadilla
provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Summer Camp Boxed Lunch$5.51OUT OF STOCK
COOKIES
Chocolate chip cookie$2.50
Colossal Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin
(Vegan) Its nutty how good this cookie is! Our spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie has an aroma of cinnamon, and sweet raisins to fabulously compliment a dash of lightly salted walnuts.$2.99
Lemon Poppyseed
(Vegan) The Lemon Poppyseed is delightfully airy and bright. This cookie is light and fluffy, making it a great snack for any time of day. It is simply the zest!$2.99
Double Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate! This iconic cookie is a chocolate lover’s best friend. Double Chocolate floods your taste buds with chocolate galore.$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Free Lemon Dream
(Vegan)(GF) Try this Lemon Dream cookie and the zest will be history!$2.99
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion
(Vegan)(GF) If a brownie merged with a cookie, this would be it! The Fudge Indulgence is chocolatey as could be.$2.99OUT OF STOCK
PANTRY
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$3.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$3.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$4.99
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$4.99
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$4.99
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$3.49
BEVERAGES
Cold-Brewed Iced Tea
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.$2.49
Hot Tea
Hot brewed Stash tea$2.49
Spindrift
Sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit.$1.99
Poppi$3.25
Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino mineral water takes at least 30 years to travel through the rock before emerging from a single source at the foot of the Italian Alps. Along the way, it becomes naturally enriched with the minerals that give it its unique taste and properties$2.49
Premium Water
FIJI Water comes from a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, protected and preserved naturally from external elements.$2.99
Bottled Water
It’s the spring water you know and love with the distinctively fresh taste that keeps you refreshed sip after sip.$1.99
Horizon Organic Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
CATERING MENU
Smoothie Bundles
Wrap & Sandwich Bundles
Sides
Bulk Salads
Bulk Chef Salad
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)$99.99
Bulk Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)$99.99
Bulk Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)$99.99
Boxed Lunches
Boxed Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon$7.99
Boxed Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$9.49
Boxed Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$8.49
Boxed Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette$10.49
Boxed Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto$8.99
Boxed Vegan Tofudilla Melt
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
Boxed California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon$8.99
Boxed Baja Wrap
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch$8.99
Boxed Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette$8.99
Boxed Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo$8.99
Boxed Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.$8.99
Boxed Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo$8.49
Boxed Tuna Nut Sandwich
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette$7.99
Boxed Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo$7.49
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk