Bee Healthy Cafe Central Park One
Lunch (New Items)
Protein Bowls
Latin Citrus Bowl
Chicken, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Scallions, Tomato, Latin Citrus Sauce$10.99
Chipotle Bowl
Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$9.99
Sesame Thai Bowl
Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Carnitas Bowl
Carnitas, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$9.99
Greek Bowl
Hummus, Tzatziki, Olive Tapenade, Tomato, English Cucumber, Onion$9.99
Signature Salads
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Corn Salsa, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Fiesta Dressing$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$9.99
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini$9.99
Taco Salad
Vegetarian Chili, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa, Tortilla Strips$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Wraps
Texas Club Wrap
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Turkey Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Texas Petal Sauce$7.99
Carnitas Wrap
Tender Marinated Carnitas, Black Beans, House Made Corn Salsa, California Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$7.99
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette$7.99
Spicy Buffalo Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce$7.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$7.99
Sesame Thai Wrap
Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Brown Rice, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$7.99
Toasted Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Turkey, Cheddar, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Tomato$8.99
3 Cheese & Tomato
Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Tomato$6.99
Turkey Cranberry
Turkey, Swiss, Cranberry Mayo$8.99
Baja Turkey Jack
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Avocado Jalapeño Mayo$8.99
BBQ Pork & Slaw
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Cheddar$8.99
Chicken Tapenade
Chicken, Spinach, Swiss, Olive Tapenade, Tzatziki Sauce$9.99
Classic Sandwiches
California Club Sandwich
Turkey, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.99
All-Natural Turkey Sandwich
All Natural Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato$7.99
Signature Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our Signature Tongol Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$8.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our All White Meat Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Avocado Cucumber Sandwich
Avocado, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, English Cucumber, Carrot, Spinach$7.99
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$3.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$3.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$4.99
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$4.99
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$4.99
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$3.49
BEVERAGES
Cold-Brewed Iced Tea
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.$2.49
Hot Tea
Hot brewed Stash tea$2.49
Spindrift
Sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit.$1.99
Poppi$3.25
Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino mineral water takes at least 30 years to travel through the rock before emerging from a single source at the foot of the Italian Alps. Along the way, it becomes naturally enriched with the minerals that give it its unique taste and properties$2.49
Premium Water
FIJI Water comes from a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, protected and preserved naturally from external elements.$2.99
Bottled Water
It’s the spring water you know and love with the distinctively fresh taste that keeps you refreshed sip after sip.$1.99
Horizon Organic Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
CATERING MENU
Smoothie Bundles
Wrap & Sandwich Bundles
Sides
Bulk Salads
Bulk Chef Salad
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)$99.99
Bulk Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)$99.99
Bulk Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)$99.99
Boxed Lunches
Boxed Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon$7.99
Boxed Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$9.49
Boxed Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$8.49
Boxed Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette$10.49
Boxed Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto$8.99
Boxed Vegan Tofudilla Melt
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
Boxed California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon$8.99
Boxed Baja Wrap
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch$8.99
Boxed Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette$8.99
Boxed Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo$8.99
Boxed Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.$8.99
Boxed Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo$8.49
Boxed Tuna Nut Sandwich
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette$7.99
Boxed Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo$7.49
Beverages & Treats
PANTRY*
PANTRY DRINKS
Coke .5 L Bottle$2.50
Coke Zero .5 L Bottle$2.50
Diet Coke .5 L Bottle$2.50
Dr. Pepper .5 L Bottle$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper .5 L Bottle$2.50
Sprite .5 L Bottle$2.50
Red Bull SF 8.4 oz Can$3.25
Red Bull 8.4 oz Can$3.25
Monster Ultra Blue$3.25
Monster Ultra Red$3.25
Monster Zero Ultra$3.25
Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.50
Gatorade Orange$2.50
Gatorade Punch$2.50
V8 Energy Pomegranate Blueberry$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper .5 L 2$2.50
La Croix Black Raspberry$2.00
V8 Energy Peach Mango$3.00
PANTRY SNACKS
Miss Vickies Sea Salt$2.00
Miss Vickies Jalapeño$2.00
Miss Vickies Smokehouse BBQ$2.00
Pop Chips Sour Cream & Onion$2.00
Pop Chips Sea Salt$2.00
Pop Chips BBQ$2.00
Lays Classic$1.50
Cheetos Crunchy 2 oz$2.50
Doritos Cool Ranch 1 oz$1.50
Doritos Nacho Cheese 1 3/8 oz$2.50
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
Toast Chee Peanut Butter Crackers$1.00
Starburst FaveReds$2.00
Starburst Original$2.00
Hershey's$2.00
Skittles Wild Berry$2.00
Skittles Original$2.00
Skittles Tropical$2.00
Skittles Sour$2.00
Reeces Cups$2.00
Hershey’s Whole Almond Bar$2.00
Kit Kat$2.00
Trident Spearmint$2.50
Trident Gum Original$2.50
Trident Gum Tropical Twist$2.50
Skinny Pop Original$2.00
Quaker Cheddar Rice Crisps$2.00
Skinny Pop Kettle Corn$2.00
Kind Mini Bar Caramel Almond$1.50
Veggie Straws Cheddar Cheese$2.00
Veggie Straws Sea Salt$2.00
Quaker Caramel Rice Crisps$2.00
Snyder's Mini Pretzels$2.00
Lays BBQ$2.00
Nature Valley Almond$1.50
Nature Valley Peanut$1.50
Planters Salted Peanuts$1.75
Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts$1.75
Nature Valley Oats 'N Honey$1.50
Planters Salted Cashews$1.75
Honey Roasted Pistachios$2.00
Kars Sweet 'N Salty Mix$2.00
Toasty Peanut Butter Crackers$1.00
Kind Mini Bar Dark Chocolate$1.50
Snickers Bar$2.00
M&M Peanut$2.00
M&M Chocolate$2.00
Twix Bar$2.00
Cheetos 1 oz Bag$1.50
Fritos Chili Cheese 1 oz$1.50
Lays Salt & Vinegar 1 oz$1.50
Larabar Apple Pie$2.75
Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter$2.75
Clif Bar Chocolate Chip$2.75
Larabar Lemon$2.75
Milky Way$2.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese$2.50
Skinny POP$2.00
Skinny POP Cheddar$2.00
Cheetos$1.50
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar 1 oz$1.50
Quaker Apple Cinnamon Rice Crisps$2.00
Smoothies & Acai (New BHC)
Protein Packed Smoothies
The Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.49
The Tommy Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.29
The Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.99
The Flying Elvis Espresso Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.49
The Salted Caramel Espresso Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Caramel Mocha Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Mocha Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Vanilla Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
