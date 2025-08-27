Bee Healthy Cafe Central Park One
Breakfast - Nature's Table
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Toasts
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
Steak & Egg Breakfast Melt
flame-broiled steak, egg, cheddar, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, chipotle mayo$6.99
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, choice of black forest ham, turkey sausage, or bacon, choice of cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, or provolone, choice of whole wheat, english muffin, croissant, or rosemary bread$5.99
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
MELTS
Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99
Mediterranean Melt
spinach tortilla, chicken, feta, black olives, tomatoes, pesto$7.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
whole wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, ranch$7.99
Steak Quesadilla Melt
flame-broiled steak, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, chipotle mayo, jalapeno tortilla$8.99
Philly Cheesesteak Melt
flame-broiled steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers, mayo, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Steak & Cheddar Melt
flame-broiled steak, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, ranch, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Build Your Own Melt
Craving your perfect melt? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want$7.49
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49
Fresh Fruit
apple or clementine orange$1.49OUT OF STOCK
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79OUT OF STOCK
SOUPS
PANTRY
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99OUT OF STOCK
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99OUT OF STOCK
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99OUT OF STOCK
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, milk, honey$8.49
Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
coffee, vanilla whey protein, milk, caramel syrup, pink Himalayan salt$6.99
Caramel Mocha Smoothie
coffee, chocolate whey protein, milk, caramel syrup$6.99
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
matcha, vanilla whey protein, milk, banana, honey$6.99
Chai Spice Smoothie
vanilla whey protein, banana, peanut butter, chai, cinnamon, honey$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$5.99
Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$5.99
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$5.99
Acai Bowls
Blue Bee Acai Bowl
organic acai, blueberries, bee pollen, granola$7.99
Bancochi Acai Bowl
organic acai, banana slices, coconut flakes, chia seeds$7.99
PB&Crunch Acai Bowl
organic acai, peanut butter, banana slices, granola$7.99
Traditional Acai Bowl
organic acai, strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey$8.49
Small Build Your Own Acai Bowl
2 scoops of organic acai with 3 toppings of your choice$6.49
Large Build Your Own Acai Bowl
3 scoops of organic acai with 6 toppings of your choice$8.49
Lunch - Nature's Table
Protein Bowls
Latin Citrus Bowl
Chicken, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Scallions, Tomato, Latin Citrus Sauce$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Chipotle Bowl
Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$9.99
Sesame Thai Bowl
Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Carnitas Bowl
Carnitas, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Greek Bowl
Hummus, Tzatziki, Olive Tapenade, Tomato, English Cucumber, Onion$9.99
Signature Salads
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Corn Salsa, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Fiesta Dressing$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$9.99
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini$9.99
Taco Salad
Vegetarian Chili, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa, Tortilla Strips$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Wraps
Texas Club Wrap
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Turkey Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Texas Petal Sauce$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Carnitas Wrap
Tender Marinated Carnitas, Black Beans, House Made Corn Salsa, California Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette$7.99
Spicy Buffalo Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce$7.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$7.99
Sesame Thai Wrap
Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Brown Rice, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$7.99
Turkey Swiss & Slaw Wrap
Turkey, Swiss, Slaw, Romaine, 1000 Island Dressing$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Toasted Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Turkey, Cheddar, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Tomato$8.99
3 Cheese & Tomato
Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Tomato$6.99
Turkey Cranberry
Turkey, Swiss, Cranberry Mayo$8.99
Baja Turkey Jack
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Avocado Jalapeño Mayo$8.99
BBQ Pork & Slaw
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Cheddar$8.99
Chicken Tapenade
Chicken, Spinach, Swiss, Olive Tapenade, Tzatziki Sauce$9.99
Classic Sandwiches
California Club Sandwich
Turkey, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.99
All-Natural Turkey Sandwich
All Natural Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato$7.99
Signature Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our Signature Tongol Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$8.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our All White Meat Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$7.99
Avocado Cucumber Sandwich
Avocado, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, English Cucumber, Carrot, Spinach$7.99
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$3.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$3.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$4.99
Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**$4.99
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$4.99
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$4.99
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$3.49
BEVERAGES
PANTRY
PANTRY DRINKS
Coke 16.9 oz Bottle$2.50
Coke Zero 16.9 oz Bottle$2.50
Diet Coke 16.9 oz Bottle$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper 16.9 oz Bottle$2.50
Dr. Pepper 16.9 oz Bottle$2.50
Sprite 16.9 oz Bottle$2.50
Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.50
Gatorade Orange$2.50
Gatorade Punch$2.50
Monster Ultra Blue$3.25
Monster Ultra Red$3.25
Monster Zero Ultra$3.25
Red Bull 8.4 oz Can$3.25
Red Bull SF 8.4 oz Can$3.25
Zevia Cream Soda 12 oz Can$1.99
Zevia Cola 12 oz Can$1.99
Zevia Ginger Ale 12 oz Can$1.99
Zevia Root Beer 12 oz Can$1.99
Zevia Orange 12 oz Can$1.99
Zevia Grape 12 oz Can$1.99
Sparkling Water$2.49
Premium Water$2.99
Bottled Water$1.99
Horizon Organic Milk$2.49
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk$2.49
Spindrift Lemon$1.99
Spindrift Lime$1.99
Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine$1.99
PANTRY SNACKS
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
Skittles Original$2.00
Reece's$2.00
Kit Kat$2.00
Trident Spearmint$2.50
Trident Gum Tropical Twist$2.50
Planters Salted Peanuts$1.75
Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts$1.75
Planters Salted Cashews$1.75
Kars Sweet 'N Salty Mix$2.00
Snickers Bar$2.00
Milk Chocolate M&M's$2.00
Made Good Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bar$2.50
Made Good Chocolate Chip Granola Bar$2.50
Made Good Mixed Berry Granola Bar$2.50
Made Good Chocolate Chip Granola Minis$2.50
Made Good Strawberry Granola Minis$2.50
Made Good Blueberry Soft Baked Oat Bar$2.50
Made Good Cinnamon Soft Baked Oat Bar$2.50
Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Pop Corn$2.50
Colossal Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!$2.99