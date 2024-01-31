BEE HEALTHY CAFE Automobile Alley
Featured Items
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- The Tommy Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
FOOD
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)$9.99Out of stock
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette