BEE HEALTHY CAFE Automobile Alley
Featured Items
- Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$5.99+
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild caught Alaskan salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, quinoa, house-made chipotle vinaigrette$12.99
- The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$5.99+
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
Super nutritious to satisfy your inner "health nut"
- Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$6.99+
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$6.99+
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$6.99+
- Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$8.99+
- Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$6.99+
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$6.99+