BEE HEALTHY CAFE Automobile Alley
Featured Items
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
SMOOTHIES
- Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)$6.99
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
- Health Nut Smoothie$6.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$5.99+
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$4.99+
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
- Raspberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
raspberries, banana, honey
- Savannah Sunrise Smoothie$5.99+
mangos, peaches, apple, banana, turmeric, honey
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)$9.99
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
FAMILY MEALS
- Family Meal for 4$39.99
The family meal for 4 includes one house salad, a shareable side of veggies & ranch, a shareable side of your choosing, 6 half wraps, and 4 chocolate chip cookies.
- Family Meal for 6$54.99
The family meal for 6 includes one house salad, a shareable side of veggies & ranch, two shareable sides of your choosing, 8 half wraps, and 6 chocolate chip cookies.
- Party Dip Tray$24.99
Sharable Hummus & Pita, Sharable Veggies & Ranch, Sharable Chips & Salsa
- Party Wrap Tray (Serves 10-14)$99.98
10 wraps of your choosing halved.
KID'S MEALS
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
grilled chicken, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat bread
- Turkey & Cheese$5.99
smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread
- PB&B Sandwich$5.99
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
- Hot Ham & Cheese$5.99
black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
SIDES & SOUPS
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
house-made salsa prepared with fresh ingredients and no preservatives and served with tortilla chips
- Hummus & Pita$1.99+
A creamy and smooth house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
- Hummus & Veggies$1.99+
A smooth and creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of veggies
- Pasta Salad$1.99+
whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing
- Fresh Cut Fruit$2.49+
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
- Veggies & Ranch$1.49+
A house-made ranch served with select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots
- Healthy Bee Trio$5.39+
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
- Hummus Feast$5.99
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
- Thai Harvest Stew$4.49+
our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans and sweet potatoes stewed in coconut milk
- Chicken Noodle Soup$4.49+
chicken tender egg noodles in a hearty chicken broth with carrots celery and peas seasoned with onion garlic and parsley.
SWEETS
BEVERAGES
CATERING MENU
TRAYS
BULK SALADS
- Chef Salad$49.99+
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)
- Caesar Salad$49.99+
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)
- Health Nut Salad$44.99+
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)
SMOOTHIE BUNDLES
BOXED LUNCHES
- Health Nut Salad$12.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$12.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- California Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$12.99
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$12.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Quesadilla Melt$12.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Spicy Club Sandwich$12.99
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$12.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$12.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo