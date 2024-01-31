Bee Healthy Cafe University Health Club
Featured Items
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Cappuccino$3.29+
the perfect balance of espresso steamed milk and foam
the perfect balance of espresso steamed milk and foam
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
FOOD
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)$9.99
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
SOUPS
- Thai Harvest$4.49+
our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans and sweet potatoes stewed in coconut milk
our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans and sweet potatoes stewed in coconut milk
- Chicken Noodle$4.49+
chicken tender egg noodles in a hearty chicken broth with carrots celery and peas seasoned with onion garlic and parsley.
chicken tender egg noodles in a hearty chicken broth with carrots celery and peas seasoned with onion garlic and parsley.
SIDE ITEMS
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
house-made salsa prepared with fresh ingredients and no preservatives and served with tortilla chips
house-made salsa prepared with fresh ingredients and no preservatives and served with tortilla chips
- Hummus & Pita$1.99+
A creamy and smooth house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
A creamy and smooth house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
- Hummus & Veggies$1.99+
A smooth and creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of veggies
A smooth and creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of veggies
- Pasta Salad$1.99+
whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing
whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing
- Fresh Cut Fruit$2.49+
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
- Veggies & Ranch$1.49+
A house-made ranch served with select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots
A house-made ranch served with select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots
- Healthy Bee Trio$5.39+
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
- Hummus Feast$5.99
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
KID'S MEALS
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
grilled chicken, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
grilled chicken, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat bread
cheese, grilled whole wheat bread
- Turkey & Cheese$5.99
smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread
smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread
- PB&B Sandwich$5.99
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
- Hot Ham & Cheese$5.99
black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
DRINKS & SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIES
- Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)$6.99
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
- Health Nut Smoothie$6.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$5.99+
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, honey
strawberries, banana, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, peaches, honey
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$4.99+
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
- Raspberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
raspberries, banana, honey
raspberries, banana, honey
- Savannah Sunrise Smoothie$5.99+
mangos, peaches, apple, banana, turmeric, honey
mangos, peaches, apple, banana, turmeric, honey
WATER & JUICE
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
freshly pulled shots of espresso
freshly pulled shots of espresso
- Americano$2.99
freshly pulled shots of espresso with hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
freshly pulled shots of espresso with hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
- Cappuccino$3.29+
the perfect balance of espresso steamed milk and foam
the perfect balance of espresso steamed milk and foam
- Latte$3.29+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top
- Vanilla Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with vanilla
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with vanilla
- Caramel Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with caramel
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with caramel
- Honey Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with honey
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with honey
- Mocha Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with mocha
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with mocha
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with lavender and vanilla
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with lavender and vanilla
- Drip Coffee$2.49+
- London Fog$4.99+
- Chai Latte$4.99+
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$4.99+
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$4.49+
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Hot Chocolate$2.99+
BOTTLED DRINKS
CATERING MENU
TRAYS
SIDE PLATTERS
- Hummus Tray with Pita & Veggies$15.99+
- Pasta Salad Bowl$15.99+
- Chips & Salsa Tray$15.99+
Hummus Tray with Pita & Veggies
BULK SALADS
- Chef Salad$49.99+
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)
- Caesar Salad$49.99+
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)
- Health Nut Salad$44.99+
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)
SMOOTHIE BUNDLES
BOXED LUNCHES
- Health Nut Salad$12.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$12.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- California Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$12.99
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$12.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Quesadilla Melt$12.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Spicy Club Sandwich$12.99
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$12.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$12.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo