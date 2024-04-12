Bee Healthy Cafe Capitol
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie$6.99+
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie$6.99+
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie$6.99+
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey
- Morning Buzz Smoothie$8.99+
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey
- Daily Greens Smoothie$6.99+
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie$6.99+
(keto) plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$6.49+
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Green BEE Smoothie$5.99+
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie$5.99+
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie$7.99+
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie$7.99+
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$5.99+
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie$6.99+
strawberries, fresh squeezed, lime juice, honey
Coffee Smoothies
- Flying Elvis Espresso Smoothie$7.49+
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, double espresso, honey
- Salted Caramel Espresso Smoothie$5.49+
espresso, half & half, caramel syrup
- Turbo Turtle Espresso Smoothie$5.49+
espresso, half & half, dark chocolate syrup, caramel syrup
- Mr. (Green) Tea Smoothie$5.49+
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie
- Blueberry Matcha Smoothie$5.49+
matcha green tea, blueberry syrup, half & half
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.99+
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$4.99+
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mango Strawberry$4.99+
mangoes, strawberries, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.99
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey
WRAPS
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla
- Build Your Own Wrap$7.49
Craving your perfect wrap? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$8.49
fresh-made tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette, whole wheat bread
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, house-made chipotle mayo, whole wheat bread
- Build Your Own Sandwich$7.49
Craving your perfect sandwich? BEE original! Start with rosemary or whole wheat bread then add anything you want
MELTS
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeño tortilla
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$9.99
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Build Your Own Melt$7.49
Craving your perfect melt? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want
QUINOA BOWLS
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$12.99
wild caught Alaskan salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, quinoa, house-made chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, quinoa, basil pesto
- Bounty Bowl$10.49
(vegan) oven roasted tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, quinoa, house-made hummus, vinaigrette
- Build Your Own Quinoa Bowl$8.49
Craving your perfect quinoa bowl? BEE original! Start with a base of spinach and quinoa then add anything you want
SALADS
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, house-made honey dijon
- Build Your Own Salad$7.49
Craving your perfect salad? BEE original! Start with a base of romaine or spinach (or both!) then add anything you want
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
- Hummus & Pita$2.49+
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita
- Chips & Salsa$2.99+
house-made salsa with tortilla chips
- Hummus & Veggies$2.49+
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies
- Veggies & Ranch$2.49+
house-made ranch with fresh veggies
- Fresh Fruit$1.49
apple or clementine orange
- Hummus Feast$6.99
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies
- Healthy Bee Trio$7.49+
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
KID'S MEALS
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
smoked turkey, provolone, whole wheat bread
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
grilled chicken, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
provolone, grilled whole wheat bread
- PB&B Sandwich$5.99
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
- Ham & Cheese Melt$5.99
black forest ham, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla
COOKIES
- Colossal Chocolate Chip$2.99
(Vegan) Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!
- Oatmeal Walnut Raisin$2.99
(Vegan) Its nutty how good this cookie is! Our spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie has an aroma of cinnamon, and sweet raisins to fabulously compliment a dash of lightly salted walnuts.
- Lemon Poppyseed$2.99
(Vegan) The Lemon Poppyseed is delightfully airy and bright. This cookie is light and fluffy, making it a great snack for any time of day. It is simply the zest!
- Double Chocolate Chip$2.99
(Vegan) Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate! This iconic cookie is a chocolate lover’s best friend. Double Chocolate floods your taste buds with chocolate galore.
- Gluten Free Lemon Dream$2.99
(Vegan)(GF) Try this Lemon Dream cookie and the zest will be history!
- Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion$2.99
(Vegan)(GF) If a brownie merged with a cookie, this would be it! The Fudge Indulgence is chocolatey as could be.
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
double shot of espresso
- Americano$2.99+
espresso and hot water
- Latte$3.49+
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam
- Vanilla Latte$3.99+
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam
- Caramel Latte$3.99+
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam
- Honey Latte$3.99+
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam
- Mocha Latte$3.99+
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$3.99+
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$4.99+
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$4.99+
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Chai Latte$4.99+
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.
- London Fog$4.99+
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk
- Hot Chocolate$3.49+
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk
- Drip Coffee$2.49+
Hot brew coffee made by applying hot water to Elemental Coffee roasters freshly ground coffee beans.
BEVERAGES
- Cold-Brewed Iced Tea$2.49+
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.
- Hot Tea$2.49+
Hot brewed Stash tea
- Spindrift$1.99
Sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit.
Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with only real squeezed fruit. Spindrift sources the highest-quality, best-tasting fruit from family farms around the US. Spindrift is low calorie (17 or less per can), non GMO project certified, and Whole 30 approved.
- Sparkling Water$2.49
S.Pellegrino mineral water takes at least 30 years to travel through the rock before emerging from a single source at the foot of the Italian Alps. Along the way, it becomes naturally enriched with the minerals that give it its unique taste and properties
- Premium Water$2.99
FIJI Water comes from a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, protected and preserved naturally from external elements.
- Bottled Water$1.99
It’s the spring water you know and love with the distinctively fresh taste that keeps you refreshed sip after sip.
- Horizon Organic Milk$2.49
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.
- Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk$2.49
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.