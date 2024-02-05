Bee Healthy Cafe Continental Resources
SPECIALS
WEEKLY SPECIALS
FOOD
SALADS
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Build Your Own Salad$7.49
Start with a base spinach, romaine, or a mix of both, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)$9.99
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
- Build Your Own Quinoa Bowl$7.49
Start with a base of spinach and quinoa, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
WRAPS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Build Your Own Wrap$7.49
Start with a wheat, jalapeño, spinach, or gluten-free tortilla, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
MELTS
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Build Your Own Melt$7.49
Start with a wheat, jalapeño, spinach, or gluten-free tortilla, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
- Build Your Own Sandwich$7.49
Start with wheat bread or rosemary bread, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
SOUPS
- Thai Harvest$4.49+Out of stock
our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans and sweet potatoes stewed in coconut milk
- Chicken Noodle$4.49+
chicken tender egg noodles in a hearty chicken broth with carrots celery and peas seasoned with onion garlic and parsley.
SIDE ITEMS
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
house-made salsa prepared with fresh ingredients and no preservatives and served with tortilla chips
- Hummus & Pita$1.99+
A creamy and smooth house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
- Hummus & Veggies$1.99+
A smooth and creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of veggies
- Pasta Salad$1.99+
whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing
- Fresh Cut Fruit$2.49+
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
- Veggies & Ranch$1.49+
A house-made ranch served with select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots
- Healthy Bee Trio$5.39+
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
- Hummus Feast$5.99
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
- Scone$2.99
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
KID'S MEALS
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
grilled chicken, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat bread
- Turkey & Cheese$5.99
smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread
- PB&B Sandwich$5.99
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
- Hot Ham & Cheese$5.99
black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
DRINKS & SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIES
- Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)$6.99
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
- Health Nut Smoothie$6.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$5.99+
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$4.99+
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
- Ras