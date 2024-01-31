Bee Healthy Cafe Continental Resources
Featured Items
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
SPECIALS
WEEKLY SPECIALS
- Quiche Lorraine$6.49
Filled with bacon, ham, green onions, and cheddar cheese
- Quiche Florentine$6.49
Filled with spinach, tomatoes, green onions, provolone, and parmesan cheese
- Ranchero Melt$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, spinach, tomatoes, onions, served on a grilled wheat tortilla
FOOD
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)$9.99
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo