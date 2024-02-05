Bee Healthy Cafe Continental Resources
FOOD
SALADS
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Build Your Own Salad$7.49
Start with a base spinach, romaine, or a mix of both, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)$9.99
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
- Build Your Own Quinoa Bowl$7.49
Start with a base of spinach and quinoa, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
WRAPS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Build Your Own Wrap$7.49
Start with a wheat, jalapeño, spinach, or gluten-free tortilla, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
MELTS
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Build Your Own Melt$7.49
Start with a wheat, jalapeño, spinach, or gluten-free tortilla, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
- Build Your Own Sandwich$7.49
Start with wheat bread or rosemary bread, add your choice of veggies, cheese, protein, and dressing.
SOUPS
- Thai Harvest$4.49+Out of stock
our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans and sweet potatoes stewed in coconut milk
- Chicken Noodle$4.49+
chicken tender egg noodles in a hearty chicken broth with carrots celery and peas seasoned with onion garlic and parsley.
SIDE ITEMS
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
house-made salsa prepared with fresh ingredients and no preservatives and served with tortilla chips
- Hummus & Pita$1.99+
A creamy and smooth house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
- Hummus & Veggies$1.99+
A smooth and creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of veggies
- Pasta Salad$1.99+
whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing
- Fresh Cut Fruit$2.49+
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
- Veggies & Ranch$1.49+
A house-made ranch served with select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots
- Healthy Bee Trio$5.39+
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
- Hummus Feast$5.99
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
- Scone$2.99
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
KID'S MEALS
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
grilled chicken, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat bread
- Turkey & Cheese$5.99
smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread
- PB&B Sandwich$5.99
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
- Hot Ham & Cheese$5.99
black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
DRINKS & SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIES
- Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)$6.99
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
- Health Nut Smoothie$6.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$5.99+
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$4.99+
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
- Raspberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
raspberries, banana, honey
- Savannah Sunrise Smoothie$5.99+
mangos, peaches, apple, banana, turmeric, honey
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
freshly pulled shots of espresso
- Americano$2.99
freshly pulled shots of espresso with hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
- Cappuccino$3.29+
the perfect balance of espresso steamed milk and foam
- Latte$3.29+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top
- Vanilla Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with vanilla
- Caramel Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with caramel
- Honey Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with honey
- Mocha Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with mocha
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$3.79+
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with lavender and vanilla
- Drip Coffee$2.49+
- London Fog$4.99+
- Chai Latte$4.99+
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$4.99+
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$4.49+
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Hot Chocolate$2.99+
FAMILY MEALS
PANTRY
PANTRY DRINKS
- Coke .5 L Bottle$2.50
- Coke Zero .5 L Bottle$2.50
- Diet Coke .5 L Bottle$2.50
- Diet Dr. Pepper .5 L Bottle$2.50
- Dr. Pepper .5 L Bottle$2.50
- Fiji Water .5 L Bottle$2.50Out of stock
- Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.50
- Gatorade Orange$2.50
- Gatorade Punch$2.50
- La Croix Black Raspberry$2.00Out of stock
- Monster Ultra Blue$3.25Out of stock
- Monster Ultra Red$3.25
- Monster Zero Ultra$3.25Out of stock
- Ozarka .5 L Water$1.25
- Ozarka 20 oz Bottle$2.00Out of stock
- Perrier .5 L Bottle$2.50
- Red Bull 8.4 oz Can$3.00
- Red Bull SF 8.4 oz Can$3.00
- Sprite .5 L Bottle$2.50
- Topo Chico Bottle$2.50Out of stock
- Tropicana OJ 12 oz$2.75
- V8 Energy Pomegranate Blueberry$3.00Out of stock
- Zevia Black Cherry$2.00Out of stock
- Zevia Cola$2.00
- Zevia Cream Soda$2.00
- Zevia Creamy Root Beer$2.00
- Zevia Gingerale$2.00
- Zevia Grape$2.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper .5 L 2$2.50Out of stock
- V8 Energy Peach Mango$3.00
- Spindrift Lemon$2.00
- Spindrift Lime$2.00Out of stock
- Spindrift Grapefruit$2.00Out of stock