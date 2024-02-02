Bee Healthy Cafe City Place Tower
Featured Items
FOOD
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time)$9.99
Oven baked tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, and quinoa, topped with hummus, and drizzled with vinaigrette.
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
SOUPS
SIDE ITEMS
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
Fresh, house-made salsa with no preservatives. Served with tortilla chips.
- Hummus & Pita$1.99+
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with warm pita bread
- Hummus & Veggies$1.99+
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of fresh veggies
- Fresh Cut Fruit$2.49+
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
- Veggies & Ranch$1.49+
Our house-made ranch served with fresh veggies
- Healthy Bee Trio$5.39+
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
- Hummus Feast$5.99
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
KID'S MEALS
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
grilled chicken and melted cheese on a grilled whole wheat tortilla plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
melted cheese on grilled whole wheat bread plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- Turkey & Cheese$5.99
smoked turkey and cheese on whole wheat bread plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- PB&B Sandwich$5.99
A healthier take on the classic peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter, banana slices, and honey on whole wheat bread plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch.
- Hot Ham & Cheese$5.99
black forest ham and melted cheese on a grilled whole wheat tortilla plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
melted cheese on a grilled whole wheat tortilla plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
DRINKS & SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIES
- Green Bee Smoothie$6.99
A vibrant green smoothie with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey.
- Health Nut Smoothie$6.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$5.99+
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
The King has left the blender! This fan favorite is packed with peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey.
- The Tommy Smoothie$4.99+
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.99+
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$4.99+
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
- Raspberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
raspberries, banana, honey
- Savannah Sunrise Smoothie$5.99+
mangos, peaches, apple, banana, turmeric, honey
BEVERAGES
- Sparkling Water$1.99
- Bottled Water$1.99+
- Tropicana Orange Juice$2.49
Tropicana Pure Premium Original is 100% pure orange juice, squeezed from fresh-picked oranges and never from concentrate.
- Zevia$1.99
All Zevia beverages are zero sugar, zero calories, gluten-free, and made with plant-based ingredients. Zevia is a healthy alternative to the normal soda pop.
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
Freshly pulled shots of espresso
- Americano$2.99
Espresso plus hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
- Cappuccino$3.29+
The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Latte$3.29+
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Vanilla Latte$3.79+
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with vanilla and a thin layer of foam on top
- Caramel Latte$3.79+
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with caramel and a thin layer of foam on top
- Honey Latte$3.79+
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with honey and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Mocha Latte$3.79+
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with rich mocha
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$3.79+
Elemental Coffee espresso shots with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with lavender and vanilla
- Drip Coffee$2.49+
Hot brew coffee made by applying hot water to Elemental Coffee roasters freshly ground coffee beans.
- London Fog$4.99+
- Chai Latte$4.99+
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$4.99+
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$4.49+
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Hot Chocolate$2.99+
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup
FAMILY MEALS
Family Meal for 4
Family Meal for 6
Party Trays
COOKIES
- Lemon Poppyseed$2.99
The Lemon Poppyseed is delightfully airy and bright. This cookie is light and fluffy, making it a great snack for any time of day. It is simply the zest!
- Double Chocolate$2.99
Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate! This iconic cookie is a chocolate lover’s best friend. Double Chocolate floods your taste buds with chocolate galore.
- Colossal Chocolate Chip$2.99
Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!
- Oatmeal Raisin$2.99
Its nutty how good this cookie is! Our spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie has an aroma of cinnamon, and sweet raisins to fabulously compliment a dash of lightly salted walnuts.
- Gluten Free Chocolate$2.99
- Gluten Free Lemon$2.99
- Small Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.49
- Emmy's Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.49
- Emmy's Vanilla Bean Cookie$3.49
CATERING MENU
TRAYS
BULK SALADS
- Chef Salad$49.99+
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)
- Caesar Salad$49.99+
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)
- Health Nut Salad$44.99+
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)
SMOOTHIE BUNDLES
BOXED LUNCHES
- Health Nut Salad$12.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$12.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- California Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$12.99
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$12.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Quesadilla Melt$12.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Spicy Club Sandwich$12.99
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$12.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$12.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo