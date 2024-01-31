Bee Healthy Cafe City Place Tower
Featured Items
- Elvis Smoothie$4.99+
The King has left the blender! This fan favorite is packed with peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey.
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
FOOD
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Bounty Bowl (Limited Time)$9.99
Oven baked tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, and quinoa, topped with hummus, and drizzled with vinaigrette.
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
SOUPS
- Thai Harvest Soup$4.49+
vegan, gluten-free, house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies, garbanzo beans and sweet potatoes stewed in coconut milk
- Chicken Noodle Soup$4.49+
chicken and tender egg noodles in a hearty chicken broth with carrots, celery, and peas seasoned with onion, garlic and parsley.
SIDE ITEMS
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
Fresh, house-made salsa with no preservatives. Served with tortilla chips.
- Hummus & Pita$1.99+
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with warm pita bread
- Hummus & Veggies$1.99+
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of fresh veggies
- Fresh Cut Fruit$2.49+
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
- Veggies & Ranch$1.49+
Our house-made ranch served with fresh veggies
- Healthy Bee Trio$5.39+
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
- Hummus Feast$5.99
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
