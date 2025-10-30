Bee Healthy Cafe City Place Tower
Smoothie & Acai Menu (New Items!)
Protein Packed Smoothies
The Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.49
The Tommy Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.29
The Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Vanilla Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.99
The Flying Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.49
The Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Caramel Mocha Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Caramel Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Mocha Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Chocolate Whey Protein, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
The Vanilla Latte Smoothie
Coffee, Vanilla Whey Protein, Vanilla Syrup, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$7.99
Yogurt Smoothies
The Survival Kit
Strawberry, Banana, Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt, and comes with 2 complimentary Nutritional Boosters$6.29
The Cocolada
Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Berry Passion
Strawberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The PB & Berries
Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Raspberry, and Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$6.29
The Peaches & Cream Smoothie
Peach, Vanilla Syrup, Chia Seeds, Fat-Free Vanilla Yogurt$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
The Siesta Cooler
Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Hawaiian Crush
Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Tropical Oasis
Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Pom Beach
Strawberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Fusion
Mango, Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Strawberry, Peach, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Orange Strawberry Smoothie
Orange, Strawberry, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Peach Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
Super Smoothies
The Health Nut Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry, Blueberry, Spinach, Energy Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Immune Support Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, Apple, Turmeric, Bee Pollen, Ginger, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$8.29
The Green Bee Smoothie
Mango, Peach, Banana, Spinach, Cinnamon, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.99
The Morning Buzz Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Plant Protein, Spinach, Energy Boost, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$9.99
The My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, Plain Greek Yogurt, Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup, Monk Fruit & Erythritol$8.49
Acai Smoothie
Sensible Smoothies
The Kale & Spinach
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Mango, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Bananaberrie
Banana, Blueberry, Raspberry, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Mango Mamma
Mango, Pineapple, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$6.29
The Daily Greens Smoothie
Banana, Spinach, Celery, Broccoli, Apple, Cinnamon, and No-Sugar-Added Fruit Juice$8.29
Acai Bowls
The Traditional Acai Bowl
organic acai, strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey$8.99
The Blue Bee Acai Bowl
organic acai, blueberries, bee pollen, granola$7.99
The Bancochi Acai Bowl
organic acai, banana slices, coconut flakes, chia seeds$7.99
The PB & Crunch Acai Bowl
organic acai, peanut butter, banana slices, granola$7.99
The Small Build Your Own Acai Bowl$6.99
The Large Build Your Own Acai Bowl$8.99
Lunch Menu (New Items!)
Pick Your Protein Bowls
Latin Citrus Bowl
Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Scallions, Tomato, Latin Citrus Sauce$11.99
Chipotle Bowl
Black Beans, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$10.49
Sesame Thai Bowl
Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$10.99
The Fiesta Bowl
Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$10.49
Greek Bowl
Hummus, Tzatziki, Olive Tapenade, Tomato, English Cucumber, Onion$13.49
Toasted Sandwiches
The Chicken Tapenade
Chicken, Spinach, Swiss, Olive Tapenade, Tzatziki Sauce$11.99
The Turkey Club
Turkey, Cheddar, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Tomato$9.49
The Turkey Cranberry
Turkey, Swiss, Cranberry Mayo$7.99
The Baja Turkey Jack
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Avocado Jalapeño Mayo$8.99
The BBQ Pork & Cheddar
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar$8.49
The 3 Cheese & Tomato
Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Tomato$6.99
The Spicy Club
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread$10.49
The Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken filet, pepper jack, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, pickles, chipotle mayo, brioche bun$9.99
Mouth Watering Melts
The Chicken Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle dressing, jalapeño tortilla$9.99
The Steak Quesadilla Melt
flame-broiled steak, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle dressing, jalapeño tortilla$9.99
The Vegan Tofudilla Melt
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99
The Steak & Cheddar Melt
flame-broiled steak, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, house-made ranch, whole wheat tortilla$9.99
The Philly Cheesesteak Melt
flame-broiled steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers, mayo, whole wheat tortilla$9.99
The Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
The Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
whole wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, ranch$8.99
The Mediterranean Melt
spinach tortilla, chicken, feta, black olives, tomatoes, pesto$8.99
The Alaskan Salmon Melt
wild salmon filet, parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette, wheat tortilla$12.99
Signatures Salads
The Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$9.99
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Corn Salsa, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Fiesta Dressing$9.99
The Greek Salad
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini$11.49
The Bounty Bowl
(vegan) oven roasted tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, quinoa, house-made hummus, vinaigrette$10.49
The Fandangled Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Spinach, Baby Kale, Feta, Seasonal Fruit, Toasted Almonds, Blueberry Pomegranate Vinaigrette$12.99
Gourmet Wraps
The Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Sesame Thai Wrap
Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Brown Rice, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Sesame Thai Aioli Sauce$8.49
The Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheddar, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce$7.99
Spicy Buffalo Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce$8.49
The Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$8.49
The Carnitas Wrap
Tender Marinated Carnitas, Black Beans, House Made Corn Salsa, California Avocado, Fiesta Sauce$7.99
The Greek Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Olive Tapenade, English Cucumber, Feta, Onion, Greek Vinaigrette$8.99
Classic Sandwiches
All-Natural Turkey Sandwich
All Natural Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato$7.99
California Club Sandwich
Turkey, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$9.99
Signature Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our Signature Tongol Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$8.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our All White Meat Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato$8.49
Avocado Cucumber Sandwich
Avocado, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, English Cucumber, Carrot, Spinach$7.99
House Made Dips
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49
Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies$6.99
Healthy Bee Trio
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita$7.49
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79