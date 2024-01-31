Bee Healthy Cafe Integris Corporate
SMOOTHIES
BEE Really Healthy Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie$7.99
blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$7.49
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Daily Greens Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, honey.
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie$7.99
This anti-inflammatory smoothie contains an antioxidant blast, bee pollen, turmeric, apples, ginger, mangos, banana, honey.
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains strawberry, blueberry, banana, honey, fortified with a blend of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin D, zinc, and elderberry.
- Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie$7.99
This keto smoothie contains greek yogurt, vanilla, strawberries, and sweetened with monk fruit & erythritol.
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie$6.99
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$7.99
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie$8.99
blueberries, vanilla plant protein, peanut butter, honey
- Flying Elvis Smoothie$8.49
banana, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, double espresso, honey
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie$8.99
Greek yogurt, vanilla, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie$7.99
Strawberries, lime juice, honey
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$6.49
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$6.49
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Strawberry$6.49
mangoes, strawberries, honey
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey
Breakfast Smoothies
- Morning Buzz Smoothie$10.49
a blend of coffee berry, ginseng, ashwagandha, guarana, and green coffee, strawberry, plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, and honey
- Strawberry Parfait Smoothie$7.99
- Blueberry Parfait Smoothie$7.99
- Peach Parfait Smoothie$8.99
Smoothie Bowls
- Peach Cobbler Smoothie Bowl$10.49
Our take on a southern classic! Greek yogurt, peaches, and vanilla, topped with granola and chia seeds.
- Green Magic Smoothie Bowl$10.49
mango, matcha, spinach, honey, topped with hemp hearts, bee pollen
- Choco-Berry Smoothie Bowl$9.99
greek yogurt, strawberry, granola, chocolate chips, and honey
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
Freshly pulled shots of espresso
- Americano$2.99
Espresso plus hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
- Cappuccino$3.29+
The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Latte$4.49
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Vanilla Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with vanilla and a thin layer of foam on top
- Caramel Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with caramel and a thin layer of foam on top
- Honey Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with honey and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Mocha Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with rich mocha
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$4.99
Elemental Coffee espresso shots with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with lavender and vanilla
- London Fog$5.49
- Chai Latte$5.49
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Hot Chocolate$3.79
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup
FOOD
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Health Nut Salad$7.99Out of stock
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49Out of stock
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Club Wrap$8.99Out of stock
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo, jalapeño tortilla
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
SOUPS
- Thai Harvest Stew$4.99
vegan, gluten-free, house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies, garbanzo beans and sweet potatoes stewed in coconut milk
- Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
chicken and tender egg noodles in a hearty chicken broth with carrots, celery, and peas seasoned with onion, garlic and parsley.
SIDE ITEMS
- Chips & Salsa$2.49+
Fresh, house-made salsa with no preservatives. Served with tortilla chips.
- Hummus & Pita$2.49+
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with warm pita bread
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
