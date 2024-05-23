Bee Healthy Cafe Integris Corporate (Closed to Public)
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$8.49
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$8.49
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$8.49
- Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.99
- Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$8.49
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
(keto) plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$8.49
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.99
- Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$7.99
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.49
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$9.49
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$9.49
- The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$8.49
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie
strawberries, fresh squeezed, lime juice, honey$8.49
Coffee Smoothies
- Flying Elvis Espresso Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, double espresso, honey$8.99
- Salted Caramel Espresso Smoothie
espresso, half & half, caramel syrup$8.49
- Turbo Turtle Espresso Smoothie
espresso, half & half, dark chocolate syrup, caramel syrup$8.49
- Mr. (Green) Tea Smoothie
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie$8.49
- Blueberry Matcha Smoothie
matcha green tea, blueberry syrup, half & half$8.49
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$6.99
- Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$6.99
- Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$6.99
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$6.99
- Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$6.99
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$6.99
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
- Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
- Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey$5.99
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey$5.99
WRAPS
- Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKGreek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortillaOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKCalifornia Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortillaOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKSpicy Club Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo, jalapeño tortillaOUT OF STOCK$8.99
SANDWICHES
MELTS
QUINOA BOWLS
SALADS
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
- Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49+
- Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99+
- Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
PANTRY
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
- Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
- Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$4.49
- Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$5.49
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**$5.49
- Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$5.49
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$5.49
- Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$4.49