Bee Healthy Cafe Integris Corporate (Closed to Public)
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, milk, honey$8.49
Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
coffee, vanilla whey protein, milk, caramel syrup, pink Himalayan salt$6.99
Caramel Mocha Smoothie
coffee, chocolate whey protein, milk, caramel syrup$6.99
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
matcha, vanilla whey protein, milk, banana, honey$6.99
Chai Spice Smoothie
vanilla whey protein, banana, peanut butter, chai, cinnamon, honey$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$5.99
Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$5.99
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$5.99
Acai Bowls
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
Steak & Egg Breakfast Melt
flame-broiled steak, egg, cheddar, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, chipotle mayo$6.99
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey$5.99
Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey$5.99
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
MELTS
Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Steak Quesadilla Melt
flame-broiled steak, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, chipotle mayo, jalapeno tortilla$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
whole wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, ranch$7.99
Mediterranean Melt
spinach tortilla, chicken, feta, black olives, tomatoes, pesto$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Philly Cheesesteak Melt
flame-broiled steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers, mayo, whole wheat tortilla$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Steak & Cheddar Melt
flame-broiled steak, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, ranch, whole wheat tortilla$8.99OUT OF STOCK
WRAPS
Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla$8.99OUT OF STOCK
California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla$8.99OUT OF STOCK
SANDWICHES
Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread$8.99
Tuna Nut Sandwich
fresh-made tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette, whole wheat bread$8.49
Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, house-made chipotle mayo, whole wheat bread$7.99OUT OF STOCK
QUINOA BOWLS
Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild caught Alaskan salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, quinoa, house-made chipotle vinaigrette$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, quinoa, basil pesto$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Bounty Bowl
(vegan) oven roasted tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, quinoa, house-made hummus, vinaigrette$10.49OUT OF STOCK
SALADS
Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, house-made honey dijon$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$9.99OUT OF STOCK
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Fresh Fruit
apple or clementine orange$1.49OUT OF STOCK
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Healthy Bee Trio
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita$7.49OUT OF STOCK
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79
COOKIES
Colossal Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin
(Vegan) Its nutty how good this cookie is! Our spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie has an aroma of cinnamon, and sweet raisins to fabulously compliment a dash of lightly salted walnuts.$2.99
Double Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate! This iconic cookie is a chocolate lover’s best friend. Double Chocolate floods your taste buds with chocolate galore.$2.99
Gluten Free Lemon Dream
(Vegan)(GF) Try this Lemon Dream cookie and the zest will be history!$2.99
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion
(Vegan)(GF) If a brownie merged with a cookie, this would be it! The Fudge Indulgence is chocolatey as could be.$2.99
Lemon Poppyseed
(Vegan) The Lemon Poppyseed is delightfully airy and bright. This cookie is light and fluffy, making it a great snack for any time of day. It is simply the zest!$2.99OUT OF STOCK
PANTRY
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$4.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$4.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$5.49
Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**$5.49
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$5.49
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$5.49
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$4.49
