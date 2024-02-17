Bee Healthy Cafe Edmond Center Court
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie$7.99
blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey 260 Cal/ 1 Fats/ 3 Proteins/ 68 Carbs
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$7.49
peaches, banana, matcha, honey 270 Cal/ 0 Fats/ 3 Proteins/ 71 Carbs
- Daily Greens Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey. 260 Cal/ 1 Fats/ 4 Protein/ 67 Carbs
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie$7.99
This anti-inflammatory smoothie contains an antioxidant blast, bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey. 320 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 3 Protein/ 83 Carbs
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains strawberry, blueberry, banana, honey, fortified with a blend of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin D, zinc, and elderberry. 320 Cal/ 1 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 81 Carbs
- Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie$7.99
This keto smoothie contains greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla, strawberries, and monk fruit & erythritol. 160 Cal/ 6 Fat/ 11 Protein/ 63 Carbs
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie$6.99
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey 640 Cal/ 28 Fat/ 33 Protein/ 75 Carbs
- The Tommy Smoothie$7.99
peanut butter, strawberry, chocolate whey protein, honey 570 Cal/ 27 Fat/ 31 Protein/ 60 Carbs
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie$8.99
blueberries, vanilla whey protein, peanut butter, honey 610 Cal/ 29 Fat/ 33 Protein/ 65 Carbs
- Flying Elvis Smoothie$8.49
banana, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, double espresso, honey 630 Cal/ 28 Fat/ 32 Protein/ 75 Carbs
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie$8.99
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey 370 Cal/ 1 Fat/ 12 Protein/ 81 Carbs
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie$7.99
strawberries, lime juice, honey 240 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 1 Protein/ 68 Carbs
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, honey 250 Cal/ 0.5 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 65 Carbs
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey 260 Cal/ 0.5 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 69 Carbs
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, peaches, honey 260 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 1 Protein/ 70 Carbs
- Mango Peach Smoothie$6.49
mangos, peaches, banana, honey 290 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 3 Protein/ 75 Carbs
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$6.49
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey 260 Cal/ 1 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 68 Carbs
- Mango Strawberry$6.49
mangoes, strawberries, honey 280 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 1 Protein/ 76 Carbs
Breakfast Smoothies
- Morning Buzz Smoothie$10.49
strawberries, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, honey, and a blend of coffee berry, ginseng, ashwagandha, guarana, and green coffee. 470 Cal/ 9 Fat/ 27 Protein/ 82 Carbs
- Strawberry Parfait Smoothie$7.99
strawberries, vanilla greek yogurt, granola, honey 380 Cal/ 2 Fat/ 14 Protein/ 83 Carbs
- Blueberry Parfait Smoothie$7.99
blueberries, vanilla greek yogurt, granola, honey 400 Cal/ 3 Fat/ 14 Protein/ 88 Carbs
- Peach Parfait Smoothie$8.99
peaches, vanilla greek yogurt, granola, honey 400 Cal/ 2 Fat/ 15 Protein/ 88 Carbs
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
Freshly pulled shots of espresso
- Americano$2.99
Espresso plus hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
- Cappuccino$3.29+
The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Latte$4.49
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Vanilla Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with vanilla and a thin layer of foam on top
- Caramel Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with caramel and a thin layer of foam on top
- Honey Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with honey and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Mocha Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with rich mocha
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$4.99
Elemental Coffee espresso shots with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with lavender and vanilla
- London Fog$5.49
- Chai Latte$5.49
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Hot Chocolate$3.79
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup
BEVERAGES
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$9.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Club Wrap$9.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo, jalapeño tortilla
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Wrap$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette, wheat tortilla
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$9.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
SANDWICHES
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Health Nut Salad$8.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Caesar Salad$9.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
KID'S MEALS
- Turbo Turkey Wrap$6.99
Turkey and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish
- Whammy Hammy Wrap$6.99
Ham and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish
- Chick-A-Dee Wrap$6.99
Chicken and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish
- Berry Bananza 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
strawberries, banana, honey
- Choco Dino-Might 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
banana, chocolate, milk, peanut butter
- Mango Tango 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
mangos, peaches, banana, honey