Bee Healthy Cafe Edmond Center Court
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
- Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
- Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
- Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$7.99
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
- The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie
strawberries, fresh squeezed, lime juice, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
- Flying Elvis Espresso Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, double espresso, honey$8.49
- Salted Caramel Espresso Smoothie
espresso, half & half, caramel syrup$8.49
- Turbo Turtle Espresso Smoothie
espresso, half & half, dark chocolate syrup, caramel syrup$8.49
- Mr. (Green) Tea Smoothie
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie$8.49
- Blueberry Matcha Smoothie
matcha green tea, blueberry syrup, half & half$8.49
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$6.49
- Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$6.49
- Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$6.49
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$6.49
- Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$6.49
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$6.49
SUMMER CAMP SMOOTHIE
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
- Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey$5.99
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey$5.99
WRAPS
- Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$9.99
- Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla$9.99
- California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla$9.99
- Spicy Club Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo, jalapeño tortilla$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKCaesar Salad Wrap
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar dressingOUT OF STOCK$9.99
SANDWICHES
MELTS
QUINOA BOWLS
SALADS
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
KID'S MEALS
- Turbo Turkey Wrap
Turkey and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish$6.99
- Whammy Hammy Wrap
Ham and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish$6.99
- Berry Bananza 12 oz Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
- Choco Dino-Might 12 oz Smoothie
banana, chocolate, milk, peanut butter$5.99
- Mango Tango 12 oz Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
COOKIES
FRUITS
SUMMER CAMP COMBO
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
- Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
- Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$4.49
- Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$5.49
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**$5.49
- Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$5.49
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$5.49
- Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$3.79
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam
BEVERAGES
- Cold-Brewed Iced Tea
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.$2.99
- Hot Tea
Hot brewed Stash tea$2.99
- Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.50
- Horizon Organic Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.50
- Spindrift
Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with only real squeezed fruit. Spindrift sources the highest-quality, best-tasting fruit from family farms around the US. Spindrift is low calorie (17 or less per can), non GMO project certified, and Whole 30 approved.$2.50
- Honest Kid's Juice
Give your children the sweetness they crave without all the guilt. With all-natural, organic ingredients, you'll love this juice just as much as they do.$2.50