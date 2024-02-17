Bee Healthy Cafe Edmond Center Court
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie$7.99
blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey 260 Cal/ 1 Fats/ 3 Proteins/ 68 Carbs
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$7.49
peaches, banana, matcha, honey 270 Cal/ 0 Fats/ 3 Proteins/ 71 Carbs
- Daily Greens Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey. 260 Cal/ 1 Fats/ 4 Protein/ 67 Carbs
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie$7.99
This anti-inflammatory smoothie contains an antioxidant blast, bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey. 320 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 3 Protein/ 83 Carbs
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains strawberry, blueberry, banana, honey, fortified with a blend of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin D, zinc, and elderberry. 320 Cal/ 1 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 81 Carbs
- Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie$7.99
This keto smoothie contains greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla, strawberries, and monk fruit & erythritol. 160 Cal/ 6 Fat/ 11 Protein/ 63 Carbs
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie$6.99
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey 640 Cal/ 28 Fat/ 33 Protein/ 75 Carbs
- The Tommy Smoothie$7.99
peanut butter, strawberry, chocolate whey protein, honey 570 Cal/ 27 Fat/ 31 Protein/ 60 Carbs
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie$8.99
blueberries, vanilla whey protein, peanut butter, honey 610 Cal/ 29 Fat/ 33 Protein/ 65 Carbs
- Flying Elvis Smoothie$8.49
banana, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, double espresso, honey 630 Cal/ 28 Fat/ 32 Protein/ 75 Carbs
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie$8.99
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey 370 Cal/ 1 Fat/ 12 Protein/ 81 Carbs
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie$7.99
strawberries, lime juice, honey 240 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 1 Protein/ 68 Carbs
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, honey 250 Cal/ 0.5 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 65 Carbs
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey 260 Cal/ 0.5 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 69 Carbs
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, peaches, honey 260 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 1 Protein/ 70 Carbs
- Mango Peach Smoothie$6.49
mangos, peaches, banana, honey 290 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 3 Protein/ 75 Carbs
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$6.49
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey 260 Cal/ 1 Fat/ 2 Protein/ 68 Carbs
- Mango Strawberry$6.49
mangoes, strawberries, honey 280 Cal/ 0 Fat/ 1 Protein/ 76 Carbs
Breakfast Smoothies
- Morning Buzz Smoothie$10.49
strawberries, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, honey, and a blend of coffee berry, ginseng, ashwagandha, guarana, and green coffee. 470 Cal/ 9 Fat/ 27 Protein/ 82 Carbs
- Strawberry Parfait Smoothie$7.99
strawberries, vanilla greek yogurt, granola, honey 380 Cal/ 2 Fat/ 14 Protein/ 83 Carbs
- Blueberry Parfait Smoothie$7.99
blueberries, vanilla greek yogurt, granola, honey 400 Cal/ 3 Fat/ 14 Protein/ 88 Carbs
- Peach Parfait Smoothie$8.99
peaches, vanilla greek yogurt, granola, honey 400 Cal/ 2 Fat/ 15 Protein/ 88 Carbs
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
Freshly pulled shots of espresso
- Americano$2.99
Espresso plus hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
- Cappuccino$3.29+
The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Latte$4.49
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Vanilla Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with vanilla and a thin layer of foam on top
- Caramel Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with caramel and a thin layer of foam on top
- Honey Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored with honey and a thin layer of foam on top.
- Mocha Latte$4.99
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with rich mocha
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$4.99
Elemental Coffee espresso shots with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam flavored with lavender and vanilla
- London Fog$5.49
- Chai Latte$5.49
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Hot Chocolate$3.79
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup
BEVERAGES
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
WRAPS & MELTS
- California Wrap$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$9.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Club Wrap$9.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo, jalapeño tortilla
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Wrap$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette, wheat tortilla
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$9.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Quesadilla Melt$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
- Health Nut Salad$8.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Caesar Salad$9.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
KID'S MEALS
- Turbo Turkey Wrap$6.99
Turkey and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish
- Whammy Hammy Wrap$6.99
Ham and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish
- Chick-A-Dee Wrap$6.99
Chicken and provolone cheese wrap with a tangerine and goldfish
- Berry Bananza 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
strawberries, banana, honey
- Choco Dino-Might 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
banana, chocolate, milk, peanut butter
- Mango Tango 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
mangos, peaches, banana, honey