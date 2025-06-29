Bee Healthy Cafe Edmond Center Court
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$7.99
Signature Smoothies
Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, double espresso, honey$8.49
Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
coffee, vanilla whey protein, milk, caramel syrup, pink Himalayan salt$8.49
Caramel Mocha Smoothie
coffee, chocolate whey protein, milk, caramel syrup$8.49
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
matcha, vanilla whey protein, milk, banana, honey$8.49
Chai Spice Smoothie
vanilla whey protein, banana, peanut butter, chai, cinnamon, honey$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Real Fruit Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$6.49
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$6.49
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$6.49
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$6.49
Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$6.49
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$6.49
Acai Bowls
Kid's Smoothies
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey$5.99
Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey$5.99
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
WRAPS
Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Club Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo, jalapeño tortilla$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Caesar Salad Wrap
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar dressing$9.99
SANDWICHES
MELTS
QUINOA BOWLS
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of fresh veggies$2.99
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99OUT OF STOCK
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.99
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$4.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$4.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$4.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$4.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$5.49
Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**$5.49
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$5.49
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$3.79
BEVERAGES
Cold-Brewed Iced Tea
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Hot Tea
Hot brewed Stash tea$2.99
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.50
Horizon Organic Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.50
Spindrift
Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with only real squeezed fruit. Spindrift sources the highest-quality, best-tasting fruit from family farms around the US. Spindrift is low calorie (17 or less per can), non GMO project certified, and Whole 30 approved.$2.50
Honest Kid's Juice
Give your children the sweetness they crave without all the guilt. With all-natural, organic ingredients, you'll love this juice just as much as they do.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
GoGo Squeeze$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Blue Bee Acai Bowl
organic acai, blueberries, bee pollen, granola