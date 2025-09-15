Bee Healthy Cafe Earlywine Park YMCA
SMOOTHIES & ACAI
Super Smoothies
Signature Smoothies
Coffee Smoothies
Real Fruit Smoothies
Acai Bowls
Kid's Smoothies
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, milk, honey$8.49
Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
coffee, vanilla whey protein, half & half, caramel syrup, pink Himalayan salt$6.99
Caramel Mocha Smoothie
coffee, chocolate whey protein, half & half, caramel syrup$6.99
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie$6.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$5.99
Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$5.99
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$5.99
Acai Bowls
Blue Bee Acai Bowl
organic acai, blueberries, bee pollen, granola$7.99
Bancochi Acai Bowl
organic acai, banana slices, coconut flakes, chia seeds$7.99
PB&Crunch Acai Bowl
organic acai, peanut butter, banana slices, granola$7.99
Traditional Acai Bowl
organic acai, strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey$8.49
Small Build Your Own Acai Bowl
2 scoops of organic acai with 3 toppings of your choice$6.49
Large Build Your Own Acai Bowl
3 scoops of organic acai with 6 toppings of your choice$8.49
Kid's Smoothies
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
MELTS
SANDWICHES
SALADS
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
KID'S MEALS
Turbo Turkey Wrap$6.99
Whammy Hammy Wrap$6.99
Berry Bananza 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
Choco Dino-Might 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
Mango Tango 12 oz Smoothie$5.99
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
smoked turkey, provolone, whole wheat bread$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
provolone, grilled whole wheat bread$5.99OUT OF STOCK
PB&B Sandwich
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Ham & Cheese Melt
black forest ham, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Quesadilla
provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Summer Camp Boxed Lunch$5.51OUT OF STOCK
COOKIES
Chocolate chip cookie$2.50
Colossal Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin
(Vegan) Its nutty how good this cookie is! Our spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie has an aroma of cinnamon, and sweet raisins to fabulously compliment a dash of lightly salted walnuts.$2.99
Lemon Poppyseed
(Vegan) The Lemon Poppyseed is delightfully airy and bright. This cookie is light and fluffy, making it a great snack for any time of day. It is simply the zest!$2.99
Double Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate! This iconic cookie is a chocolate lover’s best friend. Double Chocolate floods your taste buds with chocolate galore.$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Free Lemon Dream
(Vegan)(GF) Try this Lemon Dream cookie and the zest will be history!$2.99
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion
(Vegan)(GF) If a brownie merged with a cookie, this would be it! The Fudge Indulgence is chocolatey as could be.$2.99OUT OF STOCK
PANTRY
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread$5.99
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99