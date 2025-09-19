Bee Healthy Cafe May and Grand
SMOOTHIES & ACAI
Super Smoothies
Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, milk, honey$8.49
Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
coffee, vanilla whey protein, milk, caramel syrup, pink Himalayan salt$6.99
Caramel Mocha Smoothie
coffee, chocolate whey protein, milk, caramel syrup$6.99
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
matcha, vanilla whey protein, milk, banana, honey$6.99
Chai Spice Smoothie
vanilla whey protein, banana, peanut butter, chai, cinnamon, honey$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$5.99
Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$5.99
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$5.99
Acai Bowls
Blue Bee Acai Bowl
organic acai, blueberries, bee pollen, granola$7.99
Bancochi Acai Bowl
organic acai, banana slices, coconut flakes, chia seeds$7.99
PB&Crunch Acai Bowl
organic acai, peanut butter, banana slices, granola$7.99
Traditional Acai Bowl
organic acai, strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey$8.49
Small Build Your Own Acai Bowl
2 scoops of organic acai with 3 toppings of your choice$6.49
Large Build Your Own Acai Bowl
3 scoops of organic acai with 6 toppings of your choice$8.49
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
Steak & Egg Breakfast Melt
flame-broiled steak, egg, cheddar, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, chipotle mayo$6.99
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread$5.99
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey$5.99
Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey$5.99
MELTS
Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99
Mediterranean Melt
spinach tortilla, chicken, feta, black olives, tomatoes, pesto$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
whole wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, ranch$7.99
Steak Quesadilla Melt
flame-broiled steak, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, chipotle mayo, jalapeno tortilla$8.99
Philly Cheesesteak Melt
flame-broiled steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers, mayo, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Steak & Cheddar Melt
flame-broiled steak, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, ranch, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Build Your Own Melt
Craving your perfect melt? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want$7.49
WRAPS
Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla$8.99
California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Build Your Own Wrap
Craving your perfect wrap? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want$7.49
SANDWICHES
Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread$8.99
Tuna Nut Sandwich
fresh-made tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette, whole wheat bread$8.49
Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, house-made chipotle mayo, whole wheat bread$7.99
Build Your Own Sandwich
Craving your perfect sandwich? BEE original! Start with rosemary or whole wheat bread then add anything you want$7.49
QUINOA BOWLS
Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild caught Alaskan salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, quinoa, house-made chipotle vinaigrette$12.99
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, quinoa, basil pesto$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Bounty Bowl
(vegan) oven roasted tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, quinoa, house-made hummus, vinaigrette$10.49OUT OF STOCK
Build Your Own Quinoa Bowl
Craving your perfect quinoa bowl? BEE original! Start with a base of spinach and quinoa then add anything you want$8.49
SALADS
Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$9.99
Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$8.99
Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, house-made honey dijon$7.99
Build Your Own Salad
Craving your perfect salad? BEE original! Start with a base of romaine or spinach (or both!) then add anything you want$7.49
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49
Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49
Fresh Fruit
apple or clementine orange$1.49
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies$6.99
Healthy Bee Trio
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita$7.49
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79
SOUPS
KID'S MEALS
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
smoked turkey, provolone, whole wheat bread$5.99
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
provolone, grilled whole wheat bread$5.99
PB&B Sandwich
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread$5.99
Ham & Cheese Melt
black forest ham, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99
Cheese Quesadilla
provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99
COOKIES
Colossal Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!$2.99
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin
(Vegan) Its nutty how good this cookie is! Our spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie has an aroma of cinnamon, and sweet raisins to fabulously compliment a dash of lightly salted walnuts.$2.99
Lemon Poppyseed
(Vegan) The Lemon Poppyseed is delightfully airy and bright. This cookie is light and fluffy, making it a great snack for any time of day. It is simply the zest!$2.99
Double Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate! This iconic cookie is a chocolate lover’s best friend. Double Chocolate floods your taste buds with chocolate galore.$2.99
Gluten Free Lemon Dream
(Vegan)(GF) Try this Lemon Dream cookie and the zest will be history!$2.99
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion
(Vegan)(GF) If a brownie merged with a cookie, this would be it! The Fudge Indulgence is chocolatey as could be.$2.99
PANTRY
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
DRINKS
BEVERAGES
Cold-Brewed Iced Tea
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.$2.49
Hot Tea
Hot brewed Stash tea$2.49
Spindrift
Sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit.$1.99
Poppi$3.25
Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino mineral water takes at least 30 years to travel through the rock before emerging from a single source at the foot of the Italian Alps. Along the way, it becomes naturally enriched with the minerals that give it its unique taste and properties$2.49
Premium Water
FIJI Water comes from a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, protected and preserved naturally from external elements.$2.99
Bottled Water
It’s the spring water you know and love with the distinctively fresh taste that keeps you refreshed sip after sip.$1.99
Horizon Organic Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49