Bee Healthy Cafe Central Park One (Coming Soon)
SEASONAL SELECTIONS
Acai Bowls
Summer Bites
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
- Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
- Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
- Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
- The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie
strawberries, fresh squeezed, lime juice, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
- Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, honey$8.49
- Salted Caramel Smoothie
coffee, half & half, caramel syrup$6.99
- Turbo Turtle Smoothie
coffee, half & half, dark chocolate syrup, caramel syrup$6.99
- Mr. (Green) Tea Smoothie
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie$6.99