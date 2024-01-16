Bee Healthy Cafe Central Park One (Coming Soon)
SEASONAL SELECTIONS
Acai Bowls
Summer Bites
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
- Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
- Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
- Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
- The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie
strawberries, fresh squeezed, lime juice, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
- Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, honey$8.49
- Salted Caramel Smoothie
coffee, half & half, caramel syrup$6.99
- Turbo Turtle Smoothie
coffee, half & half, dark chocolate syrup, caramel syrup$6.99
- Mr. (Green) Tea Smoothie
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie$6.99
- Blueberry Matcha Smoothie
matcha green tea, blueberry syrup, half & half$6.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
- Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
- Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$5.99
- Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$5.99
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$5.99
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, rosemary bread$5.99
- Breakfast Melt
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
- Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey$5.99
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey$5.99
- Croissant$2.49
- Scone$2.99
WRAPS
- Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
- Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla$8.99
- California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
- Terlingua Wrap$8.99
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread$8.99
- Tuna Nut Sandwich
fresh-made tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette, whole wheat bread$8.49
- Turkey and Provolone Sandwich$7.99
MELTS
- Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeño tortilla$8.99
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99
- Mediterranean Melt$9.99
QUINOA BOWLS
SALADS
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
- Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49
- Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
- Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49
- Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49
- Fresh Fruit
apple or clementine orange$1.49
- Healthy Bee Trio
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita$7.49
- Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79