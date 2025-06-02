Bee Healthy Cafe Bar K
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, milk, honey$8.49
Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
coffee, vanilla whey protein, milk, caramel syrup, pink Himalayan salt$6.99
Caramel Mocha Smoothie
coffee, chocolate whey protein, milk, caramel syrup$6.99
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
matcha, vanilla whey protein, milk, banana, honey$6.99
Chai Spice Smoothie
vanilla whey protein, banana, peanut butter, chai, cinnamon, honey$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$5.99
Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$5.99
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$5.99
Acai Bowls
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
Steak & Egg Breakfast Melt
flame-broiled steak, egg, cheddar, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, chipotle mayo$6.99
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread$5.99
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
MELTS
Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99
Mediterranean Melt
spinach tortilla, chicken, feta, black olives, tomatoes, pesto$7.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
whole wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, ranch$7.99
Steak Quesadilla Melt
flame-broiled steak, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, chipotle mayo, jalapeno tortilla$8.99
Philly Cheesesteak Melt
flame-broiled steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers, mayo, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Steak & Cheddar Melt
flame-broiled steak, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, ranch, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Build Your Own Melt
Craving your perfect melt? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want$7.49
WRAPS
Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla$8.99
California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Build Your Own Wrap
Craving your perfect wrap? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want$7.49
SANDWICHES
Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread$8.99
Tuna Nut Sandwich
fresh-made tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette, whole wheat bread$8.49
Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, house-made chipotle mayo, whole wheat bread$7.99
Build Your Own Sandwich
Craving your perfect sandwich? BEE original! Start with rosemary or whole wheat bread then add anything you want$7.49
SALADS
Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$9.99
Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$8.99
Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, house-made honey dijon$7.99
Build Your Own Salad
Craving your perfect salad? BEE original! Start with a base of romaine or spinach (or both!) then add anything you want$7.49
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49
Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49
Fresh Fruit
apple or clementine orange$1.49
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies$6.99
Healthy Bee Trio
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita$7.49
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79
PANTRY
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
THE GRILL
House Baked Soft Pretzel$12.00
Smash Burger
all beef smash patty, American cheese or pepper jack, pickles, and yellow onions, served on a brioche bun$11.00
Nachos
tortilla chips, cheese sauce, fresh roma tomatoes, sour cream sauce, jalapeños, guacamole$12.00
Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of sauce$15.00
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, drizzled with house made hot red pepper honey, tomatoes, pepper jack, pickled onions, served on a brioche bun$12.00
Signature Fries
fries, served with your choice of sauce$3.00
Ice Cream
vanilla ice cream$2.00
THE GRILL
Food
House Baked Soft Pretzel$12.00
Smash Burger
all beef smash patty, American cheese or pepper jack, pickles, and yellow onions, served on a brioche bun$11.00
Nachos
tortilla chips, cheese sauce, fresh roma tomatoes, sour cream sauce, jalapeños, guacamole$12.00
Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of sauce$15.00
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, drizzled with house made hot red pepper honey, tomatoes, pepper jack, pickled onions, served on a brioche bun$12.00
Signature Fries
fries, served with your choice of sauce$10.00
Ice Cream
vanilla ice cream$2.00
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
double shot of espresso$2.99
Americano
espresso and hot water$2.99
Latte
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam$3.49
Vanilla Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Caramel Latte
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam$3.99
Mocha Latte
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam$3.99
Vanilla Lavender Latte
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam$3.99
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla$4.99
Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**$4.99OUT OF STOCK
Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$4.99
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk$4.99
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup and topped with foamed milk$3.49
Drip Coffee
Hot brew coffee made by applying hot water to Elemental Coffee roasters freshly ground coffee beans.$2.49
BEVERAGES
CATERING MENU
TRAYS
BULK SALADS
Bulk Chef Salad
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)$49.99
Bulk Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)$49.99
Bulk Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)$44.99
SMOOTHIE BUNDLES
BOXED LUNCHES
Boxed Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon$12.99
Boxed Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$12.99
Boxed Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto$12.99
Boxed Vegan Tofudilla Melt
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$12.99
Boxed California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon$12.99
Boxed Baja Wrap
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch$12.99
Boxed Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo$12.99
Boxed Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.$12.99
Boxed Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo$12.99
Boxed Tuna Nut Sandwich
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo$12.99
Ice Cream
vanilla ice cream