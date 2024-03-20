Bee Healthy Cafe OU Physicians (Opening Soon)
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie$7.99
blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- Daily Greens Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey.
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie$7.99
This anti-inflammatory smoothie contains an antioxidant blast, bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey.
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie$7.99
This immune boosting smoothie contains strawberry, blueberry, banana, honey, fortified with a blend of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin D, zinc, and elderberry.
- Morning Buzz Smoothie$10.49
a blend of coffee berry, ginseng, ashwagandha, guarana, and green coffee, strawberry, plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, and honey
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie$7.99
This keto smoothie contains greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla, strawberries, and sweetened with monk fruit & erythritol.
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$7.49
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Green BEE Smoothie
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie$6.99
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie$8.99
blueberries, vanilla whey protein, peanut butter, honey
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie$8.99
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$7.99
peanut butter, strawberry, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie$7.99
Strawberries, lime juice, honey
Coffee Smoothies
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$6.49
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$6.49
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mango Strawberry$6.49
mangoes, strawberries, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$6.49
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal$4.99
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
WRAPS
SANDWICHES
- Spicy Club Sandwich$8.49
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$7.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$7.49
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
- Build Your Own Sandwich$7.49
MELTS
- Quesadilla Melt$8.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$8.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$8.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Build Your Own Melt$7.49
QUINOA BOWLS
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.49
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
- Bounty Bowl$9.99
Oven baked tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, and quinoa, topped with hummus, and drizzled with vinaigrette.
- Build Your Own Quinoa Bowl$7.49
SALADS
- Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.49
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Health Nut Salad$7.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Build Your Own Salad$7.49
SIDE ITEMS
- Hummus & Pita$1.99+
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with warm pita bread
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
Fresh, house-made salsa with no preservatives. Served with tortilla chips.
- Hummus & Veggies$1.99+
Our creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of fresh veggies
- Veggies & Ranch$1.49+
Our house-made ranch served with fresh veggies
- Fresh Fruit$2.49+
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
- Hummus Feast$5.99
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
- Healthy Bee Trio$5.39+
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
- Pita Bread$1.79
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
SOUPS
KID'S MEALS
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
smoked turkey and cheese on whole wheat bread plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
grilled chicken and melted cheese on a grilled whole wheat tortilla plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
melted cheese on grilled whole wheat bread plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- PB&B Sandwich$5.99
A healthier take on the classic peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter, banana slices, and honey on whole wheat bread plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch.
- Ham & Cheese Melt$5.99
black forest ham and melted cheese on a grilled whole wheat tortilla plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
melted cheese on a grilled whole wheat tortilla plus your choice of a fruit cup or veggies and house-made ranch
DRINKS
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Espresso$2.99
double shot of espresso
- Americano$2.99
espresso and hot water
- Latte$4.49
espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foam
- Vanilla Latte$4.99
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, thin layer of foam
- Caramel Latte$4.99
espresso, caramel sauce, thin layer of foam
- Honey Latte$4.99
espresso, steamed milk, honey, thin layer of foam
- Mocha Latte$4.99
espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate sauce, thin layer of foam
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$4.99
espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup , lavender syrup, thin layer of foam
- London Fog$5.49
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with foamed milk
- Chai Latte$5.49
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in milk lightly flavored with vanilla
- Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte$5.49
a rich ground matcha powder in almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**
- Hot Chocolate$3.79
Steamed milk with chocolate syrup
CATERING MENU
TRAYS
BULK SALADS
- Chef Salad$49.99+
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)
- Caesar Salad$49.99+
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)
- Health Nut Salad$44.99+
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)
SMOOTHIE BUNDLES
BOXED LUNCHES
- Health Nut Salad$12.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
- Pecan Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl$12.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
- Vegan Tofudilla Melt$12.99
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
- California Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
- Baja Wrap$12.99
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
- Greek Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
- Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt$12.99
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
- Quesadilla Melt$12.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
- Spicy Club Sandwich$12.99
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
- Tuna Nut Sandwich$12.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
- Terlingua Sandwich$12.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo