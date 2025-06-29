Bee Healthy Cafe South Western Ave.
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
Health Nut Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey$7.99
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey$7.99
The Healthy BEE Smoothie
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey$7.99
Morning Buzz Smoothie
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey$10.49
Daily Greens Smoothie
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey$7.99
My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie
plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol$7.99
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey$7.49
Green BEE Smoothie
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey$6.99
Signature Smoothies
Elvis Smoothie
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey$6.99
Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey$8.99
Peaches and Cream Smoothie
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey$8.99
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey$7.99
Coffee Smoothies
Flying Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, coffee, milk, honey$8.49
Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie
coffee, vanilla whey protein, milk, caramel syrup, pink Himalayan salt$6.99
Caramel Mocha Smoothie
coffee, chocolate whey protein, milk, caramel syrup$6.99
Vanilla Matcha Smoothie
matcha, vanilla whey protein, milk, banana, honey$6.99
Chai Spice Smoothie
vanilla whey protein, banana, peanut butter, chai, cinnamon, honey$8.99
Real Fruit Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey$5.99
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey$5.99
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey$5.99
Mango Strawberry
mangoes, strawberries, honey$5.99
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey$5.99
Acai Bowls
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
Steak & Egg Breakfast Melt
flame-broiled steak, egg, cheddar, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, chipotle mayo$6.99
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola$5.99
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla$5.99
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread$5.99
Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey$5.99
Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey$5.99
MELTS
Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
(Vegan) oven roasted tofu, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$8.99
Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
(Vegan) black bean patty, vegan cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, house-made vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$9.99
Mediterranean Melt
spinach tortilla, chicken, feta, black olives, tomatoes, pesto$7.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
whole wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, ranch$7.99
Steak Quesadilla Melt
flame-broiled steak, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, chipotle mayo, jalapeno tortilla$8.99
Philly Cheesesteak Melt
flame-broiled steak, provolone, onions, bell peppers, mayo, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Steak & Cheddar Melt
flame-broiled steak, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, ranch, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Build Your Own Melt
Craving your perfect melt? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want$7.49
WRAPS
Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla$8.99
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla$8.99
California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla$8.99
Build Your Own Wrap
Craving your perfect wrap? BEE original! Start with a jalapeño, spinach, whole wheat, or gluten free tortilla then add anything you want$7.49
SANDWICHES
Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, house-made chipotle mayo, rosemary bread$8.99
Tuna Nut Sandwich
fresh-made tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette, whole wheat bread$8.49
Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, house-made chipotle mayo, whole wheat bread$7.99
Build Your Own Sandwich
Craving your perfect sandwich? BEE original! Start with rosemary or whole wheat bread then add anything you want$7.49
QUINOA BOWLS
Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild caught Alaskan salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, quinoa, house-made chipotle vinaigrette$12.99
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, quinoa, basil pesto$9.99
Bounty Bowl
(vegan) oven roasted tofu, romaine, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, quinoa, house-made hummus, vinaigrette$10.49
Build Your Own Quinoa Bowl
Craving your perfect quinoa bowl? BEE original! Start with a base of spinach and quinoa then add anything you want$8.49
SALADS
Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$9.99
Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$8.99
Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, house-made honey dijon$7.99
Build Your Own Salad
Craving your perfect salad? BEE original! Start with a base of romaine or spinach (or both!) then add anything you want$7.49
HOUSE-MADE DIPS & SIDES
Hummus & Pita
creamy house-made chickpea dip with warmed pita$2.49
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa with tortilla chips$2.99
Hummus & Veggies
creamy house-made chickpea dip with fresh veggies$2.49
Veggies & Ranch
house-made ranch with fresh veggies$2.49
Fresh Fruit
apple or clementine orange$1.49
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies$6.99
Healthy Bee Trio
assortment of house-made sides including chips & salsa, veggies & ranch, and hummus & pita$7.49
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges$1.79
KID'S MEALS
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
smoked turkey, provolone, whole wheat bread$5.99
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
provolone, grilled whole wheat bread$5.99
PB&B Sandwich
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread$5.99
Ham & Cheese Melt
black forest ham, provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99
Cheese Quesadilla
provolone, grilled whole wheat tortilla$5.99
COOKIES
Colossal Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Perfectly sweet chocolate chips in unison with notes of vanilla bean… This IS the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in the galaxy!$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin
(Vegan) Its nutty how good this cookie is! Our spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie has an aroma of cinnamon, and sweet raisins to fabulously compliment a dash of lightly salted walnuts.$2.99
Lemon Poppyseed
(Vegan) The Lemon Poppyseed is delightfully airy and bright. This cookie is light and fluffy, making it a great snack for any time of day. It is simply the zest!$2.99
Double Chocolate Chip
(Vegan) Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate! This iconic cookie is a chocolate lover’s best friend. Double Chocolate floods your taste buds with chocolate galore.$2.99
Gluten Free Lemon Dream
(Vegan)(GF) Try this Lemon Dream cookie and the zest will be history!$2.99
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion
(Vegan)(GF) If a brownie merged with a cookie, this would be it! The Fudge Indulgence is chocolatey as could be.$2.99
PANTRY
Hickory BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Thickly sliced in batches for a bold potato flavor, sturdier texture, and colossal crunch$1.99
DRINKS
BEVERAGES
Cold-Brewed Iced Tea
Cold-brewed iced tea that is naturally clean-tasting, smoother, and more refreshing because the flavor is slowly extracted over several hours.$2.49
Hot Tea
Hot brewed Stash tea$2.49
Spindrift
Sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit.$1.99
Zevia
Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with only real squeezed fruit. Spindrift sources the highest-quality, best-tasting fruit from family farms around the US. Spindrift is low calorie (17 or less per can), non GMO project certified, and Whole 30 approved.$1.99OUT OF STOCK
Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino mineral water takes at least 30 years to travel through the rock before emerging from a single source at the foot of the Italian Alps. Along the way, it becomes naturally enriched with the minerals that give it its unique taste and properties$2.49
Premium Water
FIJI Water comes from a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer deep within the earth, protected and preserved naturally from external elements.$2.99
Bottled Water
It’s the spring water you know and love with the distinctively fresh taste that keeps you refreshed sip after sip.$1.99
Horizon Organic Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Made with real Horizon Organic® milk, our on-the-go single serve milk boxes travel anywhere, from the park to sports practice. With 8g protein per serving, they’re lunchbox superstars too.$2.49
Lemonade$2.49
COFFEE DRINKS
Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla$4.99
Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed almond milk lightly flavored with blueberry. **Contains tree nuts**$4.49OUT OF STOCK
Iced Chai Latte
A mild, sweet combination of concentrated tea, various spices, and steamed milk.$4.99
Cold Brew$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Flavored Cold Brew$4.99
CATERING MENU
TRAYS
BULK SALADS
Bulk Chef Salad
black forest ham, smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch (dressing served on the side)$49.99
Bulk Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar (dressing served on the side)$49.99
Bulk Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon (dressing and nuts served on the side)$44.99
SMOOTHIE BUNDLES
BOXED LUNCHES
Boxed Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon$12.99
Boxed Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar$12.99
Boxed Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto$12.99
Boxed Vegan Tofudilla Melt
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla$12.99
Boxed California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon$12.99
Boxed Baja Wrap
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch$12.99
Boxed Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo$12.99
Boxed Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.$12.99
Boxed Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo$12.99
Boxed Tuna Nut Sandwich
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette$12.99
Boxed Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo$12.99
Hummus Feast
large house-made hummus served with warmed pita and fresh veggies