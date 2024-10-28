Skip to Main content
Bee Healthy Cafe
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
The BEE's Knees Smoothie
VEGAN
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey
Bee Healthy Cafe Locations
Automobile Alley
(405) 900-5552
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Capitol
(405) 600-6410
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Central Park One
(405) 934-2684
525 Central Park Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73105
City Place Tower
(405) 778-6281
204 North Robinson Avenue, Suite 150, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Continental Resources
(405) 856-9300
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Earlywine Park YMCA
(405) 856-9301
11801 South May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Edmond Center Court
(405) 509-5190
601 West 15th Street, Edmond, OK 73003
Edmond Santa Fe
(405) 906-4023
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156, Edmond, OK 73003
IBC Bank
(405) 968-3370
3817 Northwest Expressway, Suite 125, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Integris Corporate (Closed to Public)
(405) 978-4104
3001 Quail Springs Parkway, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
May and Grand
(405) 762-5048
7518 N May Suite D, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
OU Physicians
(405) 724-7558
825 Northeast 10th Street, 1st Floor, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
South Western Ave.
(405) 676-8777
12201 S Western Ave , Oklahoma City, OK 73170
University Health Club
(405) 271-4338
920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
